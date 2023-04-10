Ishin Camp Sweeps Osaka, Nara Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai won Sunday's gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka and the mayoral poll in the prefecture's namesake capital.

Osaka Ishin also gained the majority of seats in the Osaka prefectural and city assemblies in Sunday's elections. The party reached the majority in the city's assembly for the first time.

Incumbent Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, 47, head of the party, won another term, while former Osaka prefectural assembly member Hideyuki Yokoyama, 41, also the party's candidate, was elected as Osaka mayor for the first time.

At a news conference in the city of Osaka on Sunday night, Yoshimura said that a plan proposed by his party to develop an integrated resort featuring a casino has won support from voters.

"We want the state to swiftly consider whether to approve (the plan)," he added.

