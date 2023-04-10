Education Returns to Fukushima Town for 1st Time in 12 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., April 10 (Jiji Press)--An entrance ceremony was held on Monday for students of an educational facility run by the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, marking the return of educational activities in the northeastern Japan town for the first time in 12 years.

A total of 26 children aged up to 15 are enrolled at the Manabiya Yumenomori for the current fiscal year from April, with the facility also housing a certified childcare center.

Two elementary schools and one junior high school in Okuma had relocated to the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu following the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The plant straddles Okuma and the town of Futaba.

The three schools continued to offer education using facilities in the city, such as unused school buildings, and were merged into one compulsory education school last spring.

Speaking at the ceremony held at a public facility in Okuma's Ogawara district, 14-year-old Nonoka Ishii, a ninth grader who delivered a speech on behalf of the students, said, "I'll carve out my own future so that the people of this town can see me grow into a respectable member of this community."

