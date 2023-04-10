Record 316 Women Win Seats in Prefectural Assembly Polls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A record 316 women won seats in prefectural assembly elections held in 41 of Japan's 47 prefectures on Sunday, accounting for a record 14.0 pct of all winners.

The Liberal Democratic Party won 1,153 of the 2,260 seats up for grabs in the elections, held as part of the first round of unified local polls, marking a share of 51.0 pct.

The LDP's share had stayed below 50 pct since the unified local polls in 1995, but it rose to 50.5 pct in 2015 and 50.9 pct in 2019.

Among other parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan posted a share of 8.2 pct, followed by 7.5 pct at Komeito, 5.5 pct at Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), including affiliated local party Osaka Ishin no Kai, 3.3 pct at the Japanese Communist Party and 1.4 pct at the Democratic Party for the People. Of all winners, 21.8 pct were independent candidates.

Meanwhile, 99.4 pct of all candidates officially put up by Komeito won seats, the highest proportion among all political parties. Komeito, however, missed its target of getting all its candidates elected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]