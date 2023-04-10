LDP Wins Majority of Seats in Prefectural Assembly Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party won the majority of seats in the prefectural assembly elections held in 41 of Japan's 47 prefectures Sunday after achieving similar results in the two previous such elections.

A total of 1,153 candidates were elected from the party in the elections, held nationwide except in Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tokyo and Okinawa prefectures as part of the first round of unified local polls.

The average voter turnout came to a record low of 41.85 pct, down from 44.02 pct in the previous unified elections in 2019. The voting rates marked record lows in 30 prefectures.

Also on Sunday, city assembly elections were held in 17 ordinance-designated big cities.

Regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai and its affiliate, national party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), secured 124 prefectural assembly seats in total, double the number of seats they had before the elections.

