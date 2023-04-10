Japan's Mitoma Wins 1st Place in U.S. Ballet Contest

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese dancer Shinji Mitoma, 11, won first place Sunday in the precompetitive classical category for men at this year's Youth America Grand Prix international ballet contest in Tampa, Florida.

"I almost cried when my name was called out because I couldn't believe it," Mitoma, from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who started ballet dancing at the age of 3, told Jiji Press.

The precompetitive division is for dancers aged between 9 and 11 as of Jan. 1.

The YAGP, open for dancers aged between 9 and 19, provides promising contestants with opportunities to study at ballet schools around the world on scholarships.

