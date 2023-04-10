Japan Logs 54,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 54,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by around 7,700 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 33,542,919 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly figure at 7,440, followed by Kanagawa at 3,774, Osaka at 3,412, Hokkaido at 3,337 and Aichi at 2,880.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 144 from the previous week to 74,130.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]