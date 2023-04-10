Ishin's Election Success Unnerves Other Parties in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese political parties have been unnerved by the success of regional party Osaka Ishin no Kai and affiliated national party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in first half of unified local election battles.

The defeats to Osaka Ishin in the Osaka gubernatorial and mayoral elections and to Nippon Ishin in the Nara gubernatorial election on Sunday shocked the Liberal Democratic Party.

In the elections for Osaka Prefecture's governor and the namesake capital's mayor, independent candidates backed by the LDP were defeated by candidates fielded by Osaka Ishin.

The Ishin camp also captured the majority of seats in the Osaka prefectural and city assemblies while boosting its presence in the Hyogo and Nara prefectural assemblies, all in western Japan.

Nippon Ishin benefited from a split of the LDP's support between two candidates in the Nara gubernatorial election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]