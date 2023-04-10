Japan Panel Proposes Abolition of Foreign Technical Trainee Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts tasked with reviewing the country's program to accept foreign technical trainees on Monday called for the abolition of the program and the launch of a new program that puts emphasis on securing manpower.

In a draft of an interim report on its discussions, the panel also called on the government to include a system for skill development in the new program to promote mid- to long-term employment.

The government introduced the current program in 1993, aiming to make international contributions by allowing foreigners to gain skills and knowledge in Japan as trainees and use them for economic development in their home countries.

In reality, however, the program has been largely used as a means to cover labor shortages in provincial areas and at small and midsize companies.

The program also has many problems such as unpaid wages, long work hours and other human rights violations. In response to a series of cases in which trainees ran away from workplaces due to harsh working environments, the panel started discussing ways to review the program in December last year.

