U.S. Envoy to Japan Slams China over Economic Coercion

By Masaru Urano

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Monday strongly criticized China for economic coercion against neighboring countries.

In a meeting hosted in Tokyo by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Emanuel also said that the leaders of the Group of Seven major countries are expected to discuss the nonuse of nuclear weapons and the creation of sufficient deterrent power at their summit meeting next month in Hiroshima, western Japan.

The U.S. envoy to Japan said that efforts to combat China's use of economic power to impose its will on other countries were part of a battle between "freedom and oppression," saying that this "must be dealt with in a collective way."

"China's economic coercion, China's 'Wolf Warrior' (assertive-style) diplomacy and China's military buildup are all of a piece," he said.

