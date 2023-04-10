New BOJ Governor Ueda Vows to Continue Massive Easing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday that the central bank will continue its massive monetary easing policy introduced by his immediate predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ “will keep its massive monetary easing in place,” Ueda, who assumed the post of governor on Sunday for a five-year term, said at an inaugural news conference.

In a meeting earlier on Monday, Ueda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed that there was no need to revise any time soon a joint statement that the government and the BOJ issued in January 2013 to strengthen their policy coordination, the new governor told reporters after the talks.

The statement provides the basis for the massive monetary easing and calls on the BOJ to achieve 2 pct inflation.

Ueda told the news conference that achieving the inflation target was “not an easy goal.” He said the BOJ aims to attain the goal “as soon as possible,” but declined to say when.

