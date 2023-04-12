Tokyo Disneyland to Celebrate 40th Anniversary on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disneyland will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday, as the popular amusement park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is enjoying a sharp business recovery after the COVID-19 crisis, supported by repeat visitors spanning three generations.

The pandemic has prompted Oriental Land Co. <4661>, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, to shift its strategy from seeking more visitors to improving visitor satisfaction and increasing sales per visitor, in order to enhance its “land of dreams” appeal.

Since its opening in 1983, Tokyo Disneyland has attracted many visitors with its characters, including Mickey Mouse, its unique world-building and the hospitality of its staff known as “cast” members.

Its sister park, Tokyo DisneySea, and hotels have been built nearby. To date, a total of more than 800 million people have visited the two Tokyo Disney Resort parks.

In fiscal 2018, when Tokyo Disneyland marked its 35th anniversary, the number of visitors to the two parks reached a record high of 32.55 million.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]