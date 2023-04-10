Japan Reports 3,176 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,176 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 66 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases across the country rose by two from Sunday to 58, while 24 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 458 new cases were confirmed, up by 38 from a week before. Two new deaths were reported, while there were three severe cases, unchanged from Sunday.

