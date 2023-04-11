Sapporo to Mull Option of Bidding for 2034 Winter Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The northern Japan city of Sapporo will consider the option of bidding to host the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto has said.

The capital of Hokkaido is preparing to bid for the 2030 Games. But local residents are divided over whether the city should host the event following the revelation of corruption and bid-rigging scandals over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021.

"Whether we'll aim for the 2030 Games or change our target to later Games will be discussed with the Japanese Olympic Committee and sports associations," Akimoto told Jiji Press on Monday.

Sapporo will make a decision by taking into consideration moves by other cities aiming to host Winter Games and an extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train line to Sapporo slated for fiscal 2030, he also said.

Akimoto was re-elected in Sunday's mayoral election, defeating two rival candidates opposing the plan to bid for the 2030 Games. But the two rivals earned over 40 pct of the votes cast in the election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]