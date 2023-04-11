Campaigning Starts for 4 Lower House By-Elections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period started on Tuesday for four by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, to be held April 23.

Also on April 23, Japan will have another by-election for a seat representing Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, as well as the second half of unified local elections.

The five by-elections are a key test of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, launched in October 2021. The results are expected to affect his decision on whether to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election.

Ruling and opposition parties will go head to head over election issues centered around measures tackling rising prices and the country's declining birthrate.

Of the by-elections that kicked off their campaign period Tuesday, that for the No. 5 constituency of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, will be held to fill the vacancy left by former Liberal Democratic Party member Kentaro Sonoura, who resigned as a Lower House lawmaker following a political funds scandal.

