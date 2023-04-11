Japan Govt OKs Trip to Britain by Crown Prince, Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday approved a plan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit Britain to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Japan on March 24 received an invitation from Britain to the May 6 coronation for the head of state or a representative.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and the Crown Princess are set to attend the coronation on behalf of the Emperor.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will leave Japan on a Japanese government plane May 4 from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

They will attend a reception hosted by the British king at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5 and the coronation at Westminster Abbey on the next day.

