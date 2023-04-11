Int'l Community at Historic Turning Point: Japan Govt Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The international community is at a historic turning point with the tide of global cooperation waning amid intensifying competition reflecting the rise of China and other emerging powers, the Japanese government said in an annual foreign policy report Tuesday.

The 2023 Diplomatic Bluebook was presented by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at a cabinet meeting on the day.

The report described Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, as a symbol of the end of the post-Cold War era, while noting that the U.N. Security Council is not functioning.

It warned that the Ukraine crisis is not a fire on the other side of the river, and indicated that Japan will continue to work with its Group of Seven colleagues and other like-minded countries in imposing sanctions on Russia and supporting Ukraine, in order to prevent further unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

In the annual report, the government identified China as the greatest strategic challenge to date, as it did in its revised National Security Strategy in December last year.

