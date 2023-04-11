CDP's Konishi Resigns from Key Party Post after Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker Hiroyuki Konishi on Tuesday resigned from the post of chair of the party's policy council in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, after making a remark deemed insulting.

The Upper House member had been criticized for saying, among other things, late last month, "Holding a meeting every week is something monkeys do," referring to the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

He apparently took responsibility for the gaffe, with other CDP members and lawmakers of other parties pressing him to quit.

Konishi offered to resign from the post at a meeting of the Upper House caucus including the largest Japanese opposition party on Tuesday, according to participants. Konishi was quoted as saying that he "caused trouble" amid a series of elections.

In response to the gaffe, the CDP decided on March 31 to sack Konishi as the lead director for opposition parties at the Upper House Commission on the Constitution.

