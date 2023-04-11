Taiko Ordered to Pay over 600 M. Yen over Antiviral Claim

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday ordered Taiko Pharmaceutical Co. <4574> to pay a surcharge of 607.44 million yen for using a baseless claim in selling its Cleverin sanitizer.

It is the largest penalty imposed since a surcharge scheme was introduced under the law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations.

The Osaka-based drugmaker was slapped with the order after touting that Cleverin can "remove viruses in the air."

According to the agency, Taiko said on the packaging of five Cleverin products, such as the spray-type and portable pen-type goods, that airborne viruses and bacteria could be removed with the effect of chlorine dioxide.

After demanding that the company submit data to back up the claim, which was employed between September 2018 and April 2022, the agency found that there was no reasonable basis for the touted effects.

