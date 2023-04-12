Tokyo Police Arrest 19 Japanese over Cambodia Phone Scam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested 19 Japanese men on Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in a Cambodia-based phone scam after transporting them from the Southeast Asian country.

The Metropolitan Police Department served arrest warrants on the 19 men, aged between 25 and 55, on a flight to Tokyo's Haneda airport. The MPD suspects an involvement by an organized crime group in the fraud case, people familiar with the investigation said.

The Japanese men include Hiroki Okamoto, 38, who is believed to have played a central role in the case. Okamoto left for Cambodia in November 2021 after the MPD obtained an arrest warrant for him in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a different fraud case in Japan.

Local authorities in Cambodia detained the Japanese men at a hotel in the southern province of Sihanoukville in late January. In their hotel rooms, over 60 mobile phones, a manual for conducting fraud and documents with the names of victims were found. The MPD obtained arrest warrants for them on Thursday.

The Japanese men had been held at a police facility in Phnom Penh prior to being transported out of Cambodia, on suspicion of illegally staying in the country. They had been ordered to leave the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]