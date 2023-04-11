Kishida to Visit 4 African Nations during Golden Week Holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is arranging for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique during the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Kishida apparently hopes to strengthen Japan's ties with the so-called Global South, or emerging and developing countries mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, during the trip ahead of a Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima from May 19.

Matsuno told a news conference that Kishida will hold talks with leaders of major African countries and reiterate his determination to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law.

"It will be of great significance to attend the summit after confirming cooperation on the Ukraine situation and efforts for regional peace and stability," Matsuno noted.

