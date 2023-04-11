Japan Confirms 10,219 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,219 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of about 500 from a week before.

Thirty-two deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by four from Monday to 62.

In Tokyo, 1,490 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 133 from a week earlier. Four new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases rose by two from Monday to five.

Among other prefectures in Japan, new cases totaled 785 in Osaka, 717 in Kanagawa, 663 in Hokkaido and 541 in Aichi.

