Japan Megabank Groups Preparing to Use Interactive AI Tools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese megabank groups are preparing to start full-scale use of interactive artificial intelligence tools in in-house operations to improve productivity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> on Tuesday announced a plan to carry out a demonstration test for such a tool until September.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> aims to introduce an interactive AI tool within this year. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> is also considering a similar move.

Sumitomo Mitsui has teamed with Microsoft Japan Co. to launch an AI assistant tool fully tailored for the group.

The bank holding company hopes to make the tool available for use in creating business planning materials and information materials for clients by September after deciding rules on its use through the demonstration test.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]