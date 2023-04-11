G-7 Foreign Chiefs to Discuss Broad Indo-Pacfic Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Key agenda at the upcoming meeting in Japan of the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies will be issues in the Indo-Pacific region including Russia's aggression against Ukraine and matters related to China's hegemonic moves, informed sources said Tuesday.

The Japanese government, this year's G-7 chair, hopes that the ministers will have discussions with a view to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific at the three-day meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, from Sunday to pave the way for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima next month.

After the gathering, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will meet with the press to explain the outcome of the six-round talks to be held topic by topic.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese government has called for Western democracies' vigilance against Chinese moves by stressing that the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific are inseparable.

"As the ministers will have their meeting in Japan, we want them to discuss issues in this region," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

