Politics Seen Behind Decision Not to Revise Govt-BOJ Statement

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--An agreement between the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan not to immediately revise their 2013 joint statement is being seen by some economists as the central bank making allowances for politics.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda met Monday after Ueda took the helm of the central bank a day before and agreed that there is no need to revise the statement anytime soon, which calls on the BOJ to achieve 2 pct inflation “at the earliest possible time.”

“The government and the BOJ have created a situation in which there is no deflation, as a result of taking appropriate measures based on the joint statement,” Ueda told reporters following the meeting.

The joint statement says the government and the BOJ will “strengthen their policy coordination and work together” in order to “overcome deflation early and achieve sustainable economic growth with price stability.”

Kishida and Ueda agreed that this basic idea was appropriate, and that the two sides will work closely together.

