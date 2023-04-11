Japan to Develop Submarine-Launched Long-Range Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will develop submarine-launched long-range missiles by the end of fiscal 2027 as part of the country's plan to acquire counterstrike capabilities.

The 58.4-billion-yen development project will start in fiscal 2023, which began this month. The ministry signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> on Friday.

The ministry aims to enhance the country's deterrence by deploying submarine-launched missiles, which are hard to detect, to the Maritime Self-Defense Force. The missiles will be launched by torpedo tube.

"Submarines operate highly secretively and can force enemies to take very complex responses," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a parliamentary committee meeting last December.

The plan to develop submarine-launched long-range missiles was included in the country's three key security documents revised in December. The documents also stipulate that Japan will develop submarines with a vertical launch system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]