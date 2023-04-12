Yellow Dust Storm from China Hits Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A massive yellow dust storm from mainland China has reached the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka, reducing the range of vision in the city to about 8 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

The yellow dust was also observed in the western and southwestern cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively.

The dust storm is expected to worsen visibility in a wide range of areas from western to northern Japan through Thursday. The agency has called on people to exercise caution over its possible impact on traffic.

The yellow dust reached the Sea of Japan coast from the Kyushu southwestern region to the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach the Pacific side of the country in the afternoon of the same day.

The storm is expected to lower the range of vision to under 10 kilometers in many areas, and under 5 kilometers in some locations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]