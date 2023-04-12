Japanese Scam Group in Cambodia Likely Involved in 75 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Recently arrested Japanese scammers based in Cambodia were likely involved in about 75 cases of text message scams across Japan between April last year and January this year, police sources said Wednesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believes that their group repeatedly conducted scams while moving their base from one place to another within Cambodia. The MPD suspects that the group may be linked with a yakuza organized crime syndicate.

The group sent mobile phone text messages to elderly people in Japan, tricking them into paying electronic money or cash based on false stories such as that they had unpaid fees for an online service.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo police arrested 19 Japanese men in the fraud group including Hiroki Okamoto, 38, who is believed to have played a central role.

Okamoto entered Cambodia in November 2021 shortly after the MPD obtained an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of fraud in a different case. Other members later entered Cambodia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]