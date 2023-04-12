Japan Emperor’s Daughter Aiko Enters Final Year of University

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on Wednesday visited Gakushuin University’s campus in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward for the first time since becoming a senior student this month.

Now in her final year at the university’s Faculty of Letters, the 21-year-old princess is slated to work on her thesis.

Wearing beige pants and a white blouse with a floral pattern, Princess Aiko arrived at the campus around 10:30 a.m.

In response to a question from reporters, the princess said, “During my final year of university, I hope to have a great learning experience on this leafy campus.”

Since entering the university in April 2020, Princess Aiko has mostly taken online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From now, she is expected to spend more time on campus.

