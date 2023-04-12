Japan Used Auto Sales Dip to Record Low in Fiscal 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Sales in Japan of used automobiles, excluding minivehicles, in fiscal 2022 fell to the lowest level since records began in fiscal 1978, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said Wednesday.

Used auto sales in the year through last month shrank 4.7 pct from the previous year to 3,475,232 units, down for the second consecutive year.

The fall reflects a decline in trade-ins of used vehicles amid sluggish new auto sales due to semiconductor shortages.

Sales of passenger vehicles, which make up around 90 pct of all used auto sales, fell 4.6 pct to 3,022,531 units, while sales of freight vehicles were down 5.6 pct at 366,072 units. Both figures represent record lows. Sales of used buses were also lackluster.

“The outlook is unclear, but recent new auto sales are on a rebound,” an association official said, suggesting that used vehicle sales in fiscal 2023 will likely be better.

