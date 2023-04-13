Complex Seabed Topography Hinders Search for Japanese Chopper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Uneven seabed topography is hampering the search for a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing with 10 people aboard near the southern island of Miyako on April 6.

The SDF has mobilized over 1,700 personnel to search for the UH-60JA helicopter and its crew, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, head of the GSDF's Eighth Division.

An analysis of video footage and radar images found that the helicopter had apparently been flying at an altitude of some 150 meters, close to the legal minimum safe altitude, just before it went missing, according to GSDF sources. No abnormal flight pattern has been confirmed, according to the sources.

Although part of a fuel tank and a helmet have been collected, the main parts of the aircraft have not been discovered. The seabed area has many coral reefs and ridges that are similar in size to the helicopter, making it difficult to find the aircraft.

Maritime SDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai told a press conference Tuesday that it is difficult to determine whether objects detected by sonar are the aircraft or coral reefs. "It's taking time because we're using an unmanned underwater vehicle to check each object," he said.

