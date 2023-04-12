Japan's Population Falls for 12th Consecutive Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population, including non-Japanese residents, declined by 556,000, or 0.44 pct, from a year before to 124,947,000 as of Oct. 1 last year, down for the 12th consecutive year, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Of the total, Japanese nationals accounted for 122,031,000, down by 750,000, or 0.61 pct. The decline accelerated for the 11th straight year to mark the largest figure since the statistics began in 1950.

By prefecture, Tokyo enjoyed a rebound in its population, while Okinawa, southern Japan, saw its population shrink for the first time since its return to Japanese administration in 1972.

