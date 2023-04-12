Kansai Electric Cuts Executive Pay over Cartel Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Wednesday it will cut monthly remunerations for four former and two current executives due to a price cartel scandal.

The six include former President Takashi Morimoto, who was executive vice president during the time of the price cartel, and current President Nozomu Mori. Morimoto resigned as special adviser Wednesday.

"I take this situation seriously and solemnly," Mori told a press conference in the western Japan city of Osaka, offering an apology for the cartel scandal. Mori received three months of a 50 pct pay cut.

Osaka-based Kansai Electric mostly serves the broader Kansai western Japan region.

The company solicited rivals Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> into an illegal cartel designed to prevent corporate customers from paying less for their electricity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]