"Black Rain" Victim in S. Korea Recognized as Hibakusha

Hiroshima, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The city of Hiroshima in western Japan has recognized a person living in South Korea as a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor based on new standards introduced in April last year to provide relief to those exposed to the "black rain" following the 1945 atomic bombing, city officials said Wednesday.

It was the first such recognition for a person in South Korea under the new standards.

The city made the decision in March and sent a hibakusha handbook to the person through a Japanese diplomatic office in South Korea.

Outside Japan, three people in the United States have also been recognized as hibakusha under the new standards.

Under the new standards, those who suffered the black rain outside the government-designated relief area can be recognized as hibakusha if they have developed certain diseases, including cancer and cataracts.

