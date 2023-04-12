Japanese Private Lander to Attempt Moon Landing on April 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese space exploration startup ispace Inc. <9348> said Wednesday that its lunar lander will attempt to land on the moon on April 26.

If successful, it will be the world’s first private-sector project to reach the moon.

The lander, part of the company’s Hakuto-R lunar exploration project, will aim to land at the Atlas crater in an area known as Mare Frigoris, or Sea of Cold, at 1:40 a.m. on April 26 (4:40 p.m. on April 25 GMT).

On Wednesday, the startup, which was founded in 2010, made its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Growth section but unable to fetch the first quotation due to a rush of buy orders.

“We hope to take on a challenge together with our shareholders to create a new economic zone centered on space,” chief executive Takeshi Hakamada said.

