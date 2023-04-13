Toyota to Launch Fuel Cell Crown

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will add a hydrogen fuel cell model to its Crown luxury sedan to be launched this autumn.

"Considering the fact that many sedan users are government offices and companies, we believe there is demand for the fuel cell version," a Toyota public relations official said Wednesday.

Currently, the Mirai sedan is Toyota's only hydrogen-powered electric vehicle available in the market.

Toyota announced the 16th-generation Crown series comprising four models in July last year and launched the hybrid-only Crossover, which goes between a sedan and an SUV, in autumn the same year.

Toyota plans to offer hybrid and fuel cell versions for the Crown sedan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]