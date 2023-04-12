Japan Confirms 10,068 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,068 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of about 550 from a week before.

Sixteen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Tuesday to 63.

Tokyo confirmed 1,334 new cases, the most among the country's 47 prefectures, followed by Kanagawa, at 687, Osaka, at 670, Hokkaido, at 642, and Aichi, at 500.

Tokyo's new cases marked an increase of 130 from a week earlier. One new fatality was confirmed, while the number of severe cases grew by two from Tuesday to seven.

