Japan Stresses Importance of Taiwan Stability after Macron's Remarks

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, in response to comments French President Emmanuel Macron made about Taiwan.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an essential factor for security and prosperity of the whole international community," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikariko Ono told a press conference.

"Japan has been sending out a clear message on this position, which we share with the United States and other like-minded countries, including France," Ono said, adding that Tokyo will continue its diplomatic efforts.

In line with his visit to China, Macron said in a French media interview that European countries should not be "followers" of the United States in the issue of rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

