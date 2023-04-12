Aeon's Annual Profit More Than Triples

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retailer Aeon Co. <8267> said Wednesday its net profit more than tripled in the year ended in February as its supermarket operations returned to profitability for the first time in three years.

Aeon's supermarket operations swung to an operating profit of 14 billion yen, compared with the previous year's loss of 2 billion yen, higher than the level in the year through February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of clothing items recovered as the pandemic waned and sales of private-brand food products, which tend to be lower-priced, grew, offsetting the impact of higher electricity and other utility costs.

"Suitcases are selling remarkably well," Aeon President and CEO Akio Yoshida said at a news conference. "We feel 'revenge consumption,' which is offsetting inflation-driven downward pressure on consumption," he said.

Aeon's net profit jumped 3.3-fold from the previous year to 21,381 million yen. Revenue rose 4.6 pct to 9,116,823 million yen, hitting a record high.

