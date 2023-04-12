5 Japanese Power Firms to Face Biz Improvement Orders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry plans to issue business improvement orders shortly to five electricity companies, including Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, over unauthorized viewing of customer information, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The ministry aims to raise awareness within the companies to prevent a recurrence of such incidences which it sees as undermining competitive fairness.

The other four companies are Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508>, Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.

The ministry's Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission, which has been investigating the scandal, recommended last month that business improvement orders be issued.

The ministry then provided the five companies with an opportunity to explain their actions, giving them until Tuesday to respond. However, it received no major objections. It plans to hear final opinions from the commission before issuing the orders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]