G-7 Vows Global Financial Stability amid Rising Uncertainties

Washington, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven major powers Wednesday vowed to take actions to stabilize the global financial system amid growing uncertainties in Europe and the United States.

"We will continue to closely monitor financial sector developments and stand ready to take appropriate actions to maintain the stability and resilience of the global financial system," following the recent collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank and the downfall of Swiss financial giant Credit Suisse, the G-7 officials said in a joint statement.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine and unity in our condemnation of Russia's war of aggression," said the statement, adopted at their meeting in Washington.

"We will also continue to monitor the effectiveness of our sanctions (against Russia), take further actions as needed and strengthen their enforcement," the officials added.

At the meeting, participants also discussed ways to beef up supply chains for rare earth minerals and other strategically important items.

