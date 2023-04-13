TEPCO's Power Rate Hike Plan Draws Public Opposition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--A plan by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> to raise household rates by 17.6 pct on average drew public opposition at a hearing held at the Japanese industry ministry on Thursday.

One participant urged the company to cut costs further, saying that wages for TEPCO workers should be lowered to average levels in the country.

TEPCO was also criticized for forcing consumers to pay costs related to its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which is unlikely to be able to restart operations anytime soon.

Momoko Nagasaki, president of TEPCO Energy Partner Inc., the power retail unit of TEPCO, said that TEPCO's finances have deteriorated due to surging fuel prices. "It's difficult to overcome the situation by our efforts alone," she said.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Nagasaki said TEPCO will make further efforts to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in a bid to curb electricity rates as much as possible.

