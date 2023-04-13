Japan Lower House OKs Bill to Put GPS Devices on People on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives passed Thursday a bill to enable the use of GPS monitoring devices to prevent indicted people from fleeing the country while out on bail.

The bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Code was approved at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The bill was then sent to the House of Councillors and is expected to be enacted during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet.

The government drew up the bill after former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn secretly escaped from Japan in December 2019, when he was out on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

Under the revised law, courts can order defendants to wear GPS devices before they are released on bail, if they are deemed a flight risk.

