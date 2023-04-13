N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan Thursday morning, prompting Japan to tell residents that the missile was forecast to fall in Hokkaido, its northernmost region, a warning that was later corrected.

It is the first time that a missile has been predicted to fall into Japanese territory, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff at the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, said at a press briefing.

The missile did not fall into Japanese territory or the country's exclusive economic zone, officials said. There has been no report of damage from the missile, they said.

The missile launch is "an escalation in provocation to the international community and is absolutely unacceptable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters during a trip to the western city of Osaka. Tokyo has lodged a protest with Pyongyang.

North Korea fired the ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area at a lofted angle shortly past 7:20 a.m. that traveled about 1,000 kilometers before splashing into the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military. It may have been a new type of solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, a South Korean military official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]