Kono Seen as Most Suitable for Next Japan PM: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Digital Minister Taro Kono of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen as the most suitable person to become Japan's next prime minister, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

Kono was named by 17.6 of respondents, followed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, with 14.1 pct, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, with 13.0 pct, and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with 6.8 pct.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi came fifth, with 3.1 pct, followed by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, with 2.1 pct, Seiko Noda, former minister in charge of measures against the declining birthrate, with 1.2 pct, and LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, with 1.1 pct.

Among names suggested by respondents supporting the LDP, the top five were the same as those chosen by all respondents, while the sixth person was Motegi instead of Hayashi.

Those supporting the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan favored Ishiba the most, Kono the second and Koizumi the third.

