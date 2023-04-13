Japan FTC Warns Mizuho Securities over Low IPO Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission issued a verbal warning to Mizuho Securities Co. on Thursday, saying that the company could have violated the antimonopoly law by having initial public offering prices set unreasonably low.

Low IPO prices suggested by the brokerage unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> may have caused disadvantages to newly listed firms, reducing the amount of funds raised in their IPOs, the JFTC said.

According to the antitrust watchdog, it warned a specific securities firm over an IPO for the first time. Mizuho Securities was urged to engage in talks with companies and gain their understanding.

The company served as the lead manager for 21 of the 98 IPOs on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 2020 and May 2021, and in two cases it proposed setting IPO prices much lower than the client companies wanted.

Since the client companies eventually agreed to Mizuho Securities' proposals, their IPO prices were set low. But in their stock exchange debuts, their first quotations were more than double the IPO prices.

