Kishida Cabinet Approval Rebounds above 30 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet topped the key threshold of 30 pct for the first time in seven months, a Jiji Press public opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate climbed 3.6 percentage points from the previous month to 33.5 pct, up for the third straight month, according to the poll, conducted for four days through Monday.

The disapproval rate fell 4.6 points to 36.3 pct, still higher than the approval rate for the eighth consecutive month.

A Japanese cabinet is said to be in the "danger zone" if its approval rating is below 30 pct.

Kishida's recent visit to Ukraine and his summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, where they agreed to improve bilateral relations, are believed to have contributed to the increase in support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]