Japan Confirms 9,162 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 9,162 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 580 from a week before.

Nineteen deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported across the country, while the number of severe cases dropped by three from Wednesday to 60.

In Tokyo, 1,181 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 72 from a week earlier. Two new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases fell by one from Wednesday to six.

