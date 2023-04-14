SkyDrive Starts Accepting Orders for Flying Car

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--SkyDrive Inc. has said it started accepting orders from retail customers on Thursday for its SD-05 two-seater flying car, which is currently undergoing tests with the aim of commercialization.

The company, based in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, plans to deliver the flying car in 2025 or later.

The vehicle's fuselage alone will cost at least 1.5 million dollars. Pilot expenses and hangar rental will incur additional costs.

The flying car's commercial debut is expected to be at Expo 2025, due to be held in the western city of Osaka.

SkyDrive has applied to the Japanese government for a type certification, a requirement for operating the flying car.

