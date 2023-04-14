Families of Most Plaintiffs Accept S. Korean Wartime Labor Solution

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The families of most of the plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits against Japanese companies have accepted a South Korean government plan to have a foundation pay them compensation, South Korean foreign ministry officials have said.

The plan was accepted by the families of 10 of 15 Koreans who were conscripted to work for Japanese companies during World War II. The state-affiliated foundation will make payments equal to the damages they won in the lawsuits.

Seo Min-jeong, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, told reporters Thursday that the families had expressed hope that the issue will be resolved quickly.

The 14 plaintiffs in the lawsuits represent 15 former workers, as one plaintiff has filed suit for two.

Under the plan announced last month, the foundation will effectively pay the damages on behalf of Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011>, which were ordered by the South Korean Supreme Court to compensate the former workers.

