Japan Lower House Starts Talks on Immigration Law Amendments

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, began discussing a bill aimed at reviewing the country's rules to detain and deport foreign nationals on Thursday.

The bill is designed to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law so the number of times a foreigner can apply for refugee status will be limited to two in principle.

The current law sets no limit, allowing endless refugee status applications for the purpose of avoiding deportation and resulting in prolonged detention in immigration facilities, pundits said.

Without good reasons, those who fail to be recognized as refugees through maximum two-time applications will be sent back to their home countries, according to the amendment bill.

The government also plans to alter the existing law in order to introduce a system to permit living outside detention centers on condition of supervision by immigration authority-designated people. For those who have already been put in such facilities, whether the system is applicable will be examined every three months.

